Download Apple Ugly Christmas Sweater Wallpapers

Just in time for the holiday season, the Basic Apple Guy has shared some Ugly Christmas Sweater Apple wallpapers for the iPhone, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and the iMac in up to 5K resolution.

“Thirty-eight thousand four hundred twenty knitted squares make up these new wallpapers, which coincidently happens to be precisely the same number of times I swore & went crossed-eyed designing this piece,” he writes.

I’ve painstakingly, pixel-by-pixel, placed each of these 38,420 knitted squares in these intricate wallpaper to create this piece. I’m sure there must’ve been an easier way to make something like this, but if I had done that, it would’ve had a lot less love sewn into it.

There are two variations of the wallpaper, one featuring my Basic Apple Guy logo, and another featuring Apple’s six colours logo, available for both 13” screens & the iPhone.

Apple Ugly Christmas Sweater Wallpaperhttps://t.co/ddaYI9dPEJ pic.twitter.com/VsBrLHKTUq — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) December 23, 2022

You can use the following links to download these Apple Ugly Christmas Sweater wallpapers for your device.

Apple Knitted Wallpaper

5120×2880 Resolution – Suitable for Macs up to the 5K iMac

2560×1600 Resolution – Suitable for Macs including the 13” MacBook Pro & Air

1284×2778 Resolution – Suitable for iPhone up to the iPhone 12 Pro Max

Basic Apple Knitted Wallpaper