Apple’s Acquisitions Since 2018 Show Huge Investments in AR/VR and AI

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Market intelligence platform CB Insights recently compiled information on all of Apple’s acquisitions, investments, and partnerships since the start of 2018 to try and glean the company’s current areas of interest (via Apple 3.0).

The data not only makes for an interesting infographic but also gives us a glimpse into Apple’s plans for the future. It should be noted that the infographic isn’t exhaustive and there are investments that aren’t on it.

Apple has acquired more than 25 companies since 2018. At least 11 of these enterprises fall into the AR/VR and AI/Machine Learning categories, giving us an indicator of Apple’s strategic priorities. Apple has absorbed AI startup Xnor.ai and VR streaming platform NextVR, just to name a couple.

The cat’s pretty much out of the bag on Apple readying a line of mass-market mixed reality products. Apple’s first AR/VR headset is expected to debut early next year and will reportedly cost a pretty penny.

In addition, Apple is doing a lot of work with AI and Machine Learning. Some of the company’s progress is put on display in iOS 16’s new lock screen features, for example.

The Cupertino, California-based company has either acquired or made significant investments in a wide variety of companies belonging to the following verticals:

  • AR/VR
  • Digital health
  • Machine learning & AI
  • Semiconductors & advanced materials

Apple even acquired Intel’s smartphone modem business in 2019 as it brings even more component development in-house. The company’s own modems are slated to start making their way into products by 2023.

What can you tell about Apple’s future direction from its acquisitions and investments? Let us know in the comments below.

