Archaeologists Using iPad Pro to Preserve Pompeii’s Ancient History

Usman Qureshi
9 seconds ago

Amid the tools used by archaeologists for centuries i.e. trowels, buckets, brushes, and pickaxes, there’s a new piece of equipment, the iPad Pro, as highlighted by Apple in a new feature.

Apple iPad Pro archaeology feature hero Full Bleed Image jpg large 2x

“iPad is the perfect archaeology machine,” says Tulane University professor Dr. Allison Emmerson. who was part of the team that pioneered its use to record data on archaeological digs in 2010. She credits the iPad with revolutionizing the field.

This summer, Dr. Emmerson has made iPad Pro the center of her team’s workflow. She believes it will once again reshape the field, thanks to capabilities like enhanced processing speed and battery life, the LiDAR Scanner, and the versatility of Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad Pro archaeology feature wine vessel Full Bleed Image jpg large 2x

For this year’s five-week dig, called the Tulane University Pompeii I.14 Project after the building’s location on the city grid, Dr. Emmerson brought together archaeologists and students from schools on both sides of the Atlantic to excavate a commercial building believed to be a restaurant dating to the second or third century B.C.E.

“Initially, I was a little apprehensive because I’d never used iPad before,” says Dr. Jordan Rogers. “But the learning curve was so quick, and it’s really incredible how much more effective and efficient it’s made the process of data capture, especially with Apple Pencil. I also feel a lot better not having to worry I’m going to lose a sheet of paper — and there used to be so many sheets of paper.”

You can read the lengthy feature in its entirety at this link.

Other articles in the category: News

AirPods Pro 2 Gets CT Scanned: Lanyard Might Be Antenna

The folks over at Lumafield have just used a Neptune industrial CT scanner to perform a nondestructive teardown of the new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) to see how they compare to the first-generation AirPods Pro. Looking at the scans, one can see that the basic layout of the case is similar to the first-generation case,...
Usman Qureshi
15 mins ago

Apple Says Stage Manager Coming to Older iPad Pro Models

Apple’s Stage Manager multitasking feature in iPadOS 16 is only for tablets with the company’s M1 chip, but that is now changing. According to Engadget, Apple told the publication Stage Manager is now expanding to older iPad Pro 3rd gen and 4th gen models when iPadOS 16 is released later this year. M1 iPad Pro […]
Gary Ng
44 mins ago

iOS 16.1 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new beta software for developers, including iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 10. Check out the full downloads available now below: Xcode 14.1 beta 3 (14B5033e) iOS 16.1 beta 3 (20B5056e) iPadOS 16 beta 10 (20B5056e) macOS 13 beta 9 (22A5358e) watchOS 9.1 beta 3 (20S5055e) tvOS 16.1 beta 3 […]
Gary Ng
56 mins ago