Best Gaming Gifts for the Holiday Season 2022

The holiday season is upon us. As many of us scramble both in-store and online, it can be an overwhelming task to find the perfect gaming and smart home gift. This year has seen the release of so many incredible games and devices. Figuring out which is that perfect gift or stocking stuffer can be daunting.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of this year’s best devices, games, and other pieces of tech. The 2022 iPhone in Canada gaming and smart home gift guide covers a wide spectrum of potential gifts to consider. Without further adieu, let’s jump in.

Gaming Consoles

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Console – White – $449.99

When it comes to Nintendo hardware, the Switch (OLED Model) is the obvious frontrunner for this holiday. It offers an improved 7-inch OLED display, with impressive brightness and contrast.

In addition, the Switch (OLED Model) offers a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode. Players can also take advantage of the dock with a wired LAN port when playing on a TV. The Switch (OLED Model) also has an improved 64GBs of storage, offering more space for a library of games.

Xbox Series S 512GB Console – $379 (Xbox All Access Offer Gilded Hunter Bundle)

The Xbox Series S is a very compelling gift this holiday season based on its affordability. It’s a very cost-effective way of getting into the current generation of gaming. The Xbox Series S supports up to 1440p at up to 120fps, which is largely becoming the norm for performance modes in contemporary games.

Additionally, it comes with 512GB of storage, ripe for storing a collection of digital games as the console does not support a disc drive. Users can also take advantage of next-gen features like Quick Resume, Smart Delivery, and more. Plus, the Xbox Series S comes with the refined Xbox Wireless Controller with an improved D-pad, textured grips, and a Share button.

PlayStation 5 – $649.99

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is a premium console, that delivers stunning performance and speed. It features the ability to play games at 4K with up to 120Hz output support. PlayStation 5 utilizes Tempest 3D Audio, improved SSD speeds, and boasts 825GB of storage for games.

The PlayStation 5 also comes with the DualSense controller, which brings haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to the table. These features create heightened immersion in unprecedented ways. PlayStation 5 also comes loaded with Astro Bot Playroom, a short platformer used as a pseudo demo game. Good luck trying to find one this season. We’ll keep you updated.

Gaming Accessories

Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone or Android – $129.99

Cloud gaming is increasing in popularity and accessibility. As such, the necessity to have a dedicated mobile controller is rising. When playing games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, etc. the Kishi V2 is a fantastic option.

It’s designed to carry over the feel of the Xbox Wireless Controller. It offers offset analog sticks, familiar face buttons and D-Pad designs, and shoulder/trigger buttons to use. Razer offers the Kishi V2 for both iPhone and Android devices and it simply clips over the device and into its charging port.

Turtle Beach Atom – $129.99

For an alternative, Turtle Beach’s Atom controller offers similar usage. However, the Atom is currently an Android-exclusive controller. Though, it relies on Bluetooth connectivity rather than plugging into the smartphone directly.

Offering a similar layout once again to the Xbox Wireless controller, the Atom comes in two halves that clamp onto each respective side of the smartphone. The aesthetic and use of the Atom is similar to Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons. Each half has its own respective battery and can be charged when placed together magnetically, via USB-C.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5 Consoles – starting at $179.99

Western Digital has an officially licensed expandable SSD for the PlayStation 5. It offers up to 2TB of additional storage for games. Compatibility is a non-issue as the company has worked with Sony to develop this storage tool. Integrated into its all-in-one design is a heatsink, providing a worry-free experience.

The WD_Black SN850 offers read speeds of up to 7000mbps and 5300mbps of write speed. The 2TB model has the capacity to store up to 50 additional games (size dependent). It’s also quite intuitive to install and set up.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max – $199.99

From an audio solution side, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a great gift for both Xbox and PlayStation users. Innovating from the original Stealth 700 headphones, the Gen 2 features 50mm Nanoclear speakers for top-of-the-line audio.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 features Bluetooth connectivity to Turtle Beach Audio Hub App and can be used wirelessly on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The Aerogel cooling-gel-infused ear cushions provide added comfort for extended periods of use. Plus, the headset supports up to 40 hours of wireless gaming, charged via USB-C. The headset also provides easy-to-use muting by way of its flip-to-mute mic and onboard controls.

Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 – Starting at $189.99

If you’re looking to gift a premium controller, look no further than the Xbox Elite Series 2, provided through Microsoft’s Design Lab. This is the ultimate way to put a personal touch on a gifted Xbox controller. Through Design Lab, you can customize every facet of the controller.

From the colour of the body to the grips, textures, triggers, and face buttons, you can choose options that suit the person you’re purchasing for. As this is for the Elite Series 2 controller, the additive features like back paddles (also customizable) enhanced thumbstick, D-Pad, etc. are all available. Plus, you can engrave the controller with a name, Gamertag, or short message.

Games

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – $89.99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a bit of a surprise hit in 2022. Developed by Firaxis Games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG that features an ensemble cast of great Marvel characters. Establishing a roster including Iron Man, Blade, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Nico Minoru, and more, players must strategically combat Hydra and other nefarious forces.

The game largely uses a turn-based combat system, similar to XCOM, using cards. With a deck of offensive and defensive attacks, players must complete missions to save the world. Social elements and getting to know the heroes are also a huge part of the game. It’s perfect for any Marvel or turn-based strategy fan.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – $74 on sale

This a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle from 2017. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is once again developed by Ubisoft and pairs the Mario franchise with the Rabbids. Tweaks to the gameplay now compare to that of Divinity: Original Sin.

Players can choose from a roster of Nintendo characters like Mario, Peach, Luigi as well as Rabbids as they fight in a strategic, turn-based quest in rescuing the Sparks throughout the galaxy

God of War Ragnarok – $89.99

One of this year’s biggest games is undoubtedly God of War Ragnarok. Developed by PlayStation’s Santa Monica studio, God of War Ragnarok is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Continuing the story of Kratos and Atreus, the father-son story evolves as the two work to fight against Odin and Thor, and survive Ragnarok.

The game is available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It offers a riveting story and combat that is epic in scale. Fans of action-adventure games simply can’t miss out on experiencing this story, which critics are calling one of the absolute greats of 2022.

Elden Ring – $79.99

Another critically acclaimed title from 2022 is Elden Ring. Developed by FromSoftware, Elden Ring refines the open-world experience while delivering on the studio’s gripping combat and storytelling. Elden Ring incorporates a hands-off approach, encouraging players to explore at their will and discover the many secrets and bosses of the Lands Between.

FromSoftware and director Hidetaka Miyazaki partnered with famed writer Geroge R. R. Martin to craft the game’s lore and worldbuilding. Similar to Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Elden Ring offers some macabre storytelling devices and hauntingly beautiful vistas.

Subscriptions

PlayStation Plus Membership – Starting at $21.99/month

This year, Sony launched three new tiers of PlayStation Plus – Essential, Extra, and Premium. A membership to PlayStation Plus can make for a great stocking stuffer. Anyone within the PlayStation ecosystem can benefit from the array of perks the subscription offers.

At a bare minimum, PlayStation Plus provides online access, cloud saves, and monthly free games. However, as you go up the tiers, additional perks are available. Extra, for instance, includes access to hundreds of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. Premium includes support for classic games, going all the way back to the original PlayStation as well as other additive perks like game trials.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – $16.99/month

Xbox Game Pass continues to be the best deal in gaming. Microsoft continues to heavily invest in internal support of the subscription as well as partnering with third-party publishers. In 2022, Xbox Game Pass supports a staggering number of must-play games. Recently, games like Pentiment, Vampire Survivors, High on Life, and Somerville have all landed on the service.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also adds a number of other perks including online services, access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, EA Play’s catalogue, and more. It’s truly a must-have subscription for those playing on Xbox consoles or on PC.

PC Gamer/Content Creator Gifts

LG UltraGear Monitor – $649.99

LG’s UltraGear offers a sizeable 31.5-inch WQHD display for gaming. With support of up to 1440p resolution and 165Hz, the UltraGear is a fantastic option when playing the latest AAA games on PC. It also offers 1000:1 static contrast, 350 cd/m2 brightness, and 1.07 billion colours.

This monitor is also compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync, which helps reduce blurring effects and stuttering. Instead, gaming on an UltraGear provides smoother visuals, especially important for competitive games. The display also comes with two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort.

Surface Laptop Go 2 – $769.99 on sale (save $100)

For on-the-go tasks, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a great consideration. This laptop provides a 13.3-inch display to users with a resolution of 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI). It’s a handy, compact laptop not only perfect for work and school but can be a great cloud-gaming device.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 offers 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options. It’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. Microsoft also offers 128GB and 256GB storage options. While not built to be able to run graphics-intensive games or render 4K content, it is a good option for those that need a lighter device that can provide solutions away from the main office setup.

Kensington A1020 Boom Arm – $129.99

Whether you’re purchasing a gift for a streamer, podcaster, or someone who simply needs a boom arm for a mic while gaming, the Kensington A1020 Boom Arm is a phenomenal choice. Users can easily adjust the height and reach of the arm with very little effort. It is also able to rotate 360 degrees.

On top of that, its use isn’t exclusive to mics. No, the A1020 Boom Arm can support webcams and lights as well. This can undoubtedly spark some creative setups in the office. The Boom Arm also comes with a cable management channel and fantastic mounting options for the desk/table.

Kensington Universal 3-in-1 Pro Audio Headset Switch – $149.99

The Kensington Universal 3-in-1 Pro Audio Headset Switch is a great device to easily control the volume and connectivity between audio devices. This is a great perk for content creators whether streaming or podcasting as all the important controls are within reach thanks to this handy device.

The Headset Switch enables users to control the dedicated channel buttons, transition between audio sources, mute, and volume. LED lights appear to confirm the channel in use to remove any guesswork. The Switch works with 3.5mm headphones as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

Electronics

Dyson V12 Detect Slim – $849.99

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is an innovative addition to the company’s lineup. The addition of its Laser Slim Fluffy head provides an eye-opening experience when cleaning. Thanks to its angled design, the head is capable of highlighting dust and other particles on the ground so the user can better clean their home. The Motorbar cleaning tool is also designed to avoid hair from getting tangled while cleaning.

The vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of clean time with an assortment of modes available including Eco mode and Boost mode for a deeper clean. The onboard display on the top of the unit offers a look at particles in the air, which are being read and filtered by the device. The V12 can analyze particles sized between 500 and 10 microns.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – Snow – $54.99

For streaming content, the Google Chromecast is one of the best options available on the market. It’s quite simple to set up thanks to its compact design. All the user needs to do is plug the unit into an HDMI port and pair it with their Wi-Fi and Google Home (if desired).

Chromecast offers 4K quality across a number of the biggest streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more via casting from compatible devices. There are also voice and hands-free search options available as well for users.

Tineco Floor One S5 – $649.99

Tineco’s Floor One S5 is an innovative vacuum and mop combo unit. Designed to reduce the footprint of having both a cordless vacuum and a mop, the Floor One S5 is a wonderful gift for those in a home primarily composed of hardwood, tile, etc.

With onboard smart features like a voice assistant, users will be given updates when needed. The unit notifies users if the clean water tank needs to be refilled or if the dirty water tank needs to be emptied. Plus, the onboard display shows its battery life as well as the dirt levels on the floor, in which the Floor One S5 will automatically adjust suction, water flow, and speed.