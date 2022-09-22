Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Launches in Canada for $39

Google has launched a new Chromecast with Google TV (HD), a more affordable version of its plug-and-play streaming player.

The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is priced at $39.99 in Canada, which is $30 cheaper than the 4K version. This new version of Chromecast launches 9 years after the original, an evolution of the streaming stick that now supports over 10,000 apps, says the company.

This HD version of the Chromecast with Google TV looks the exact same as its 4K sibling, but streams in 1080p HDR and also includes the voice remote. The new dongle launches in Canada today and 18 other countries. Delivery is showing for September 28-29 in Canada, but you can also find this new stick at local Google-authorized resellers as well.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) launches today in Canada, alongside Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States.