Meta Launches Proxy Support for WhatsApp

Meta has today announced it is officially launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world. This means that even users in countries like Iran, where WhatsApp is blocked, can now maintain access to the service.

“There are millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately,” noted Will Cathcart in a series of tweets posted today.

“So today we’re making it easier for anyone to connect to WA using a proxy.”

This will enable anyone to connect through servers set up by volunteers and organizations dedicated to helping people communicate freely. So when a connection to WhatsApp is blocked, people have the power to restore access.https://t.co/U7SSBWzFWs — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) January 5, 2023

Choosing a proxy enables users to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world.

Connecting via proxy maintains the level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides. Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption.

This option is now available in the settings menu for everyone running the latest version of WhatsApp.

Here’s how to connect to a WhatsApp proxy on iPhone:

Make sure you are using the most current version of WhatsApp.

Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Storage and Data > Proxy.

Tap Use Proxy.

Enter the proxy address and tap Save to connect.

A check mark will show if the connection is successful.

If you are still unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, that proxy may have been blocked. Try again using a different proxy address.

If you have the ability to help others connect, you can learn how to set up a proxy here.