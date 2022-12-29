WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5/5c, and More on Dec. 31

According to a WhatsApp support article, the service will stop working on nearly 50 different devices on December 31, 2022, including the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.
“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates,” notes the company.
To choose what to stop supporting, WhatsApp looks at which devices are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them.
These devices also might not have the latest security updates or lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.
Starting next week, WhatsApp will only work on the following devices:
- iPhone running iOS 12 and newer
- Android running OS 4.1 and newer
- KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2
WhatsApp says before it stops supporting your device, you’ll be notified directly in WhatsApp ahead of time and reminded a few times to upgrade.
To get the best experience on iOS, WhatsApp recommends the following:
- Use the latest iOS version
- Don’t use jailbroken or unlocked devices
- Your phone must have SMS or call capability
To learn more about WhatsApp-supported Android devices, visit this link.
Other articles in the category: News
New Waze Beta Feature Alerts Users of Dangerous Roads
Waze has introduced a feature in its latest beta that can alert users about roads with statistically high crash occurrences based on community data, The Verge is reporting. The roads deemed to be high-risk are colored red on the map in the latest Waze beta. The feature also pushes a pop-up notification about the dangerous...
The World’s Largest iPhone Factory is Recovering to Near-Normal Levels: Report
The world’s largest iPhone factory, operated by Apple supplier Foxconn in Zhengzhou, China, has ramped back up to 70% capacity after production was wracked by COVID-19 slowdowns and violent worker protests these past couple of months — reports The Wall Street Journal. Foxconn assembles the majority of Apple's global supply of high-end iPhone 14 Pro...
LG Announces Global Launch of ‘ThinQ UP’ Home Appliances
LG Electronics has announced the global launch of its 'ThinQ UP' upgradeable home appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges, and dishwashers. These revolutionary new LG appliances let users enjoy new features and functions without having to make any additional purchases. LG ThinQ UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout their life, providing more value to users...