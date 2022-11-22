Disney, Snapchat Release ‘Avatar’ Augmented Reality Lens

In celebration of the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of the Water, Snapchat and Disney have teamed up to release an augmented reality (AR) Lens that turns any Snapchatter into a Na’vi.

The new partnership marks a further extension of Snap & Disney’s efforts to elevate entertainment with the magic of AR. Using the new Avatar Lens, every Snapchatter will get a personalized experience.

The Lens uses machine learning, specifically generative adversarial neural networks, advanced computer vision technology, and 3d-graphics to transform in real-time their mouth, eyes, head shape, hair, and skin, complete with blue-striped texture as if they came straight from Pandora.

The Lens moves with users as they move, and operates all the frames locally on the device.

You can try out the Avatar Lens by clicking here to open the Lens directly in Snapchat.