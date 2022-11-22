Disney, Snapchat Release ‘Avatar’ Augmented Reality Lens

The new partnership marks a further extension of Snap & Disney’s efforts to elevate entertainment with the magic of AR. Using the new Avatar Lens, every Snapchatter will get a personalized experience.
The Lens uses machine learning, specifically generative adversarial neural networks, advanced computer vision technology, and 3d-graphics to transform in real-time their mouth, eyes, head shape, hair, and skin, complete with blue-striped texture as if they came straight from Pandora.
The Lens moves with users as they move, and operates all the frames locally on the device.
You can try out the Avatar Lens by clicking here to open the Lens directly in Snapchat.
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) has launched an in-depth market investigation into Apple and Google’s mobile dominance, Politico is reporting. According to a recent CMA survey, Apple and Google “hold all the cards” in mobile ecosystems, which allows them to “exercise a stranglehold over operating systems, app stores, and web browsers.” The survey...
Are you having trouble connecting to the Nest mobile app on iOS and Android? You’re not alone because right now the app is down. “There was a problem connecting to the Nest service. Try again in a few minutes,” reads the message. Clicking “Try Again” will not work, but occasionally you will see a glimpse […]
Last week, hacker George Hotz, also known as ‘Geohot’ said he wanted to work for Elon Musk’s Twitter and now, he has confirmed in a tweet that he has been hired as an intern at Twitter for 12 weeks. For those who aren’t familiar with Hotz, he's famous for becoming the first person to jailbreak...