Celebrate 2022 FIFA World Cup on Snapchat

Usman Qureshi
26 mins ago

To celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Snapchat is transforming how football fans and Snapchatters around the world experience the mega event with immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.

K3 789Gw

Kicking off this week, Snapchatters in Canada and over 30 markets around the world will be able to:

  • Explore new AR try-on experiences
  • Dress up their Bitmoji in official team jerseys
  • Watch every goal
  • View official highlights
  • Catch up with talk shows
  • Access behind-the-scenes content on Snapchat Discover

From selfie Lenses that overlay your team’s colours to new Lenses featuring virtual scores and stats that dynamically update in real-time, Snapchatters will be able to celebrate the FIFA World Cup and share with their friends like never before.

The National Team Lenses are now available on the teams’ public Snap profiles and will be promoted to Snapchatters when the first games kick off.

Additional organic Lenses will be available for: Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Canada, Portugal, Germany, and Australia.

Sbj7lyB8

Available now, Snapchatters can virtually dress their Bitmoji in the official home football kits of their team thanks to a partnership with Adidas.

  • Adidas National Team kits for: Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Spanish National Team, and Wales
  • Official National Team kits for: USMNT, France, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar
  • Additional Bitmoji uniforms will be available for: Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Netherlands, Portugal, and more.

“We can’t wait to deliver Snapchatters the ultimate fan experience around the World Cup and see the creativity of our community on full display,” said Anmol Malhotra, Director of Sports Partnerships, Snap.

Here are some of your favorite footballers on Snapchat to follow and access exclusive content:

Other articles in the category: News

How to Shop Safely Online This Holiday Season

Earlier today, Google revealed what Canadian shoppers are planning to buy this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now, it has shared four ways to shop safely online during the holidays, including how to identify legitimate sellers. While you keep an eye out for good deals, new trends, and clever gift ideas online, be sure to follow...
Usman Qureshi
37 mins ago

Commit to Long Hours or Leave, Musk Tells Twitter Staff

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has today sent a companywide email to the remaining employees of the social media network, demanding they commit to working "long hours at high intensity,” or receive "three months of severance." According to CNBC News, the ultimatum was sent around midnight in San Francisco time. The move follows Musk’s move to...
Usman Qureshi
50 mins ago