Celebrate 2022 FIFA World Cup on Snapchat

To celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Snapchat is transforming how football fans and Snapchatters around the world experience the mega event with immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.

Kicking off this week, Snapchatters in Canada and over 30 markets around the world will be able to:

Explore new AR try-on experiences

Dress up their Bitmoji in official team jerseys

Watch every goal

View official highlights

Catch up with talk shows

Access behind-the-scenes content on Snapchat Discover

From selfie Lenses that overlay your team’s colours to new Lenses featuring virtual scores and stats that dynamically update in real-time, Snapchatters will be able to celebrate the FIFA World Cup and share with their friends like never before.

The National Team Lenses are now available on the teams’ public Snap profiles and will be promoted to Snapchatters when the first games kick off.

Additional organic Lenses will be available for: Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Canada, Portugal, Germany, and Australia.

Available now, Snapchatters can virtually dress their Bitmoji in the official home football kits of their team thanks to a partnership with Adidas.

Adidas National Team kits for: Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Spanish National Team, and Wales

Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Spanish National Team, and Wales Official National Team kits for: USMNT, France, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar

USMNT, France, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar Additional Bitmoji uniforms will be available for: Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Netherlands, Portugal, and more.

“We can’t wait to deliver Snapchatters the ultimate fan experience around the World Cup and see the creativity of our community on full display,” said Anmol Malhotra, Director of Sports Partnerships, Snap.

Here are some of your favorite footballers on Snapchat to follow and access exclusive content: