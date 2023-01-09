DoorDash Launches DashPass for Students in Canada

Food delivery service DoorDash has just announced the launch of DashPass for Students, a new subscription plan for Canadians enrolled in higher learning for just $4.99 a month.

DashPass for Students is the most convenient and wallet-friendly option for students to get whatever they need on DoorDash delivered on-demand.

The subscription lets students order from thousands of DoorDash restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, as well as local and national retailers.

“Students represent a large ordering demographic in Canada, with nearly 60% of students in Canada using food delivery apps,” says Shilpa Arora, General Manager at DoorDash Canada.

“The arrival of DashPass for Students provides students in Canada access to everything from late night study snacks and grocery items to their favourite meal.”

Subscribers also get to enjoy the following benefits and perks:

Unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotal

Reduced service fees

5% DoorDash credits back on every eligible Pickup order

DashPass exclusive promotions and menu items

The DashPass for Students subscription is eligible for all undergraduate and graduate students at accredited colleges and universities in Canada.

As a DashPass exclusive partner, McDonald’s and DoorDash will be offering DashPass subscribers a free Hot Medium Coffee on orders of $20+, from now until January 31.

DashPass subscribers can also enjoy a daily free coffee from McDonald’s.