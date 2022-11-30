DoorDash Canada Shares 2022 End of Year Food Trends

DoorDash Canada has today released its 2022 End of Year Trends Report revealing the best and quirkiest food and ordering trends to come out this year.

DoorDash saw a variety of food preferences in 2022, from the healthiest eaters and coffee lovers to good pet parents, and the biggest spenders.

Torontonians tuned out to be the most indulgent eaters and biggest coffee lovers in Canada, ordering the most fries, fried chicken, chicken wings, and burgers this year.

Thunder Bay received the Biggest Couponer title, saving the most discount codes in 2022, and Cornwall took the top spot as Pet Parent, with the highest orders for pet essentials.

“Year-over-year, a trend we continue to see increase is Canadians’ love for food,” says Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada.

“We’ve seen incredible support for local restaurants with an increase of takeout and pick-up options. With that comes a lot of interesting trends and consumer preferences that we’re excited to share with Canadians once again.”

Check out some of Canada’s biggest food trends for 2022:

Torontonians enjoy a variety of cuisines and offerings, but when it comes to basics, like fries, fried chicken, chicken wings, and burgers, this city is the most indulgent eater. Healthiest Eater: Vancouverites are the healthiest eaters in Canada, ordering the most salads, bowls, and lettuce wraps in 2022.

The most expensive order in 2022 was $2,761 in Outremont, Quebec, including 12x plates of kebabs, meat platters, and salads. Healthy groceries: Bananas, eggs and milk top the list of grocery items ordered across Canada followed by strawberries and blueberries.

Quebec City, Drummondville, and Winnipeg are the most organized eaters, planning the most orders in advance. Good Pet Parents: Cornwall, Fredericton, and Ottawa are the best pet parents in Canada with the highest orders for pet essentials.

And here are the top 10 most-ordered midnight snacks in Canada for 2022.

Chicken Nuggets Fries Poutine Chicken Wings Chicken Burgers Apple Pie Cheeseburger Spinach & Cheese Dip Chocolate Fudge Sundae Crispy Chicken

So what inspires your next DoorDash order? Let us know!