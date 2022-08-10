All-New 1Password 8 for iOS, Android Now Available for Download

1Password 8 for iOS and Android has just been released with a brand-new home screen experience, where you can hide, unhide, or reorder what you see.
When you open 1Password 8, you will be able to pin specific fields from your items to the new home screen for faster access. The new design also incorporates an updated, always-available navigation bar. For custom vaults, a subscription is required.
With the customizable new 1Password home screen interface, you can:
- Quickly access your home screen. Here you’ll find your favorites, recent items, or anything else you want fast access to.
- Access all items across all your accounts. All your vaults, all your tags. It’s all here.
- Search everything. When you tap the search button, the search field is immediately focused. Just start typing to find what you’re looking for.
- Boost your security. Get one-tap access to the all-new Watchtower experience for mobile.
With 1Password 8, you can also generate random answers to security questions as easily as you generate a password. Just add a security question field to any item, and let 1Password generate an answer for you.
1Password 8 can now be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.
Other articles in the category: News
iPhone 14 Pricing May Increase This Year, Says Kuo
In a tweet posted earlier today, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Foxconn would be one of the winners of a nearly 15% increase in the average selling price (ASP) of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. While the TF Securities analyst didn’t mention specify pricing for the iPhone 14 series, he did say that the ASP...
PlayStation Plus August 2022 Free Downloads: Yakuza 0, Trials of Mana, and More
Sony has just announced a great selection of free games coming to PlayStation Plus this month, which will be available to play for Extra and Premium members on August 16. PS Plus is Sony’s premium subscription service for its PlayStation consoles, which not only unlocks online multiplayer but also gives members access to a set...
Canadian Civil Liberties Association Demands RCMP Halt Spyware Use
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), a human rights organization that aims to protect the rights, dignity, safety, and freedoms of all people in Canada, has urged the federal government to immediately curb the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)'s spyware use. In a parliamentary filing earlier this year, the RCMP admitted to using what it...