All-New 1Password 8 for iOS, Android Now Available for Download

1Password 8 for iOS and Android has just been released with a brand-new home screen experience, where you can hide, unhide, or reorder what you see.

When you open 1Password 8, you will be able to pin specific fields from your items to the new home screen for faster access. The new design also incorporates an updated, always-available navigation bar. For custom vaults, a subscription is required.

With the customizable new 1Password home screen interface, you can:

Quickly access your home screen. Here you’ll find your favorites, recent items, or anything else you want fast access to.

Access all items across all your accounts. All your vaults, all your tags. It’s all here.

Search everything. When you tap the search button, the search field is immediately focused. Just start typing to find what you’re looking for.

Boost your security. Get one-tap access to the all-new Watchtower experience for mobile.

With 1Password 8, you can also generate random answers to security questions as easily as you generate a password. Just add a security question field to any item, and let 1Password generate an answer for you.

1Password 8 can now be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.