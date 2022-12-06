Waze Releases Dedicated App for Cars with Google Built-in

Waze has today launched its first-ever dedicated app for cars, which will be available for select vehicles with Google built-in, starting with Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech.

With this new experience, Renault drivers will have all Waze real-time routing, navigation and alerts, plus settings, preferences, and saved places, built into their car display.

Thanks to the new dedicated Waze app for cars, drivers can now enjoy a bigger, bolder navigation display right at eye level without using their phones.

As more drivers engage with in-car platforms, Waze continues to follow drivers’ needs, wherever they go. Now, Waze is venturing into the future of transportation: an embedded, wireless experience, built into the car infotainment system and rolling out in cars with Google built-in.

When you drive, you can experience safer and more convenient journeys while eliminating the hassle of using a smartphone. You no longer require a USB cable to connect or a phone dock to keep your device in place.

“As more Waze users engage with us on in-car platforms and we see advancements in in-car technologies, it’s important that we bring the best driving experiences to our users,” says Aron Di Castro, Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Waze.

“Having Waze’s real-time navigation, routing, and alerts built into the display of Renault’s vehicles, makes for a simplified and seamless driving experience. We’re looking forward to bringing this excellent driving experience to more users across the globe in 2023,” he added.

“Renault is the first car manufacturer to offer Waze directly on the vehicle’s multimedia screen, without activating the smartphone,” says Jerome Seror, Director of Digital Customer at Renault.

“We know many Waze users will enjoy this new feature when they drive the Nouvel Austral and Renault Megane E-Tech electric as part of our continued commitment to offer our customers an intuitive, immersive, and connected driving experience.”

To access the app, drivers can easily download Waze for OpenR either directly from Google Play in their Renault vehicle or from their My Renault mobile app.

The integration is currently only available to drivers of the new Renault vehicles in Europe.