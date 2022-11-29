Waze Finds ‘Home’ as Canada’s Most Trafficked Destination in 2022

Waze has today revealed that ‘Home’ was the most trafficked destination for Canadians using the app in 2022, while also rolling out a new Holiday driving experience for the upcoming festive season.

Below were the top 5 most trafficked destinations for Canadians in 2022:

Home School Food and Drink Restaurant Shopping Centre

While ‘Hospital and Medical Centre’ ranked at number 6, ‘Office’ was not included in the top 10 destinations in 2022.

This year’s traffic trends reflect a change since 2021, when home, restaurant, and park were top destinations, with school ranking after that. This also shows that schools across the country are opening back up to in-person learning this past September.

Canadians also seemed to stay home this Thanksgiving with cities including Winnipeg, Vaughan (Ont.), Ottawa, Edmonton, Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and more all showing significant drops in traffic on October 10, when compared to the previous week.

“Traffic has been very different over the last few years, and this look back at 2022 has offered some interesting insights into Canadian driving patterns and trends,” said Mike Wilson, Head of Restaurants and Canada Country Manager, Waze.

Waze drivers now can get into the holiday spirit and go for a festive ride with Santa or Mrs. Claus.

With the new holiday experience in Waze, you can select Santa as your guide while navigating over the holidays, have his signature Sleigh as your vehicle and swap out your Mood for Santa.

This year Mrs. Claus joins the holiday experience (for users selecting English US as their Waze voice).

You can activate this holiday experience in the Waze app by tapping “My Waze” and the ”Drive with Santa” banner. If Mrs. Claus is available for you, she’ll appear in your selection card.

Santa Claus is available in English, French and Spanish globally, and Mrs. Claus is available in English U.S.