Elon Musk, Now Known as ‘Chief Twit’ Walks into Twitter HQ with a Sink [VIDEO]

It was reported earlier this week Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had pledged to bankers he was ready to close on his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion USD, in time by this Friday’s deadline imposed by a Delaware judge.

On Wednesday morning Musk said, “a beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias.”

Then Musk later posted a video showing him walking through Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, with a sink in tow. The caption for his video? “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!”, said Musk.

The video shows Musk walking into Twitter HQ and saying, “you can’t help but let that sink in,” while chuckling.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Prior to sharing the video, Musk changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit.”

A memo shared to Twitter employees prior to Musk showing up at headquarters said, “As you’ll soon see or hear, Elon is in the SF office this week meeting with folks, walking the halls and continuing to dive in on the important work you do. If you’re in SF and see him around, say hi! For everyone else, this is just the beginning of many meetings and conversations with Elon and you’ll all hear directly from him on Friday.”

Musk previously stated his purchase of Twitter would help fast track the ‘X’ app, an everything app that would likely be similar to something to WeChat in China.