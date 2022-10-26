Elon Musk, Now Known as ‘Chief Twit’ Walks into Twitter HQ with a Sink [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

elon musk twitter sink

It was reported earlier this week Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had pledged to bankers he was ready to close on his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion USD, in time by this Friday’s deadline imposed by a Delaware judge.

On Wednesday morning Musk said, “a beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias.”

Then Musk later posted a video showing him walking through Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, with a sink in tow. The caption for his video? “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!”, said Musk.

The video shows Musk walking into Twitter HQ and saying, “you can’t help but let that sink in,” while chuckling.

Prior to sharing the video, Musk changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit.”

A memo shared to Twitter employees prior to Musk showing up at headquarters said, “As you’ll soon see or hear, Elon is in the SF office this week meeting with folks, walking the halls and continuing to dive in on the important work you do. If you’re in SF and see him around, say hi! For everyone else, this is just the beginning of many meetings and conversations with Elon and you’ll all hear directly from him on Friday.”

Musk previously stated his purchase of Twitter would help fast track the ‘X’ app, an everything app that would likely be similar to something to WeChat in China.

Other articles in the category: News

SpaceX to Debut Starlink for Moving Vehicles in December with New Dish

SpaceX on Tuesday announced a new Flat High-Performance Starlink dish for RVs that will enable the high-speed satellite broadband service to operate on moving vehicles (via Tesla North). Starlink for RVs launched back in May, allowing those living in mobile homes or travelling around in recreational vehicles to "immediately access high-speed, low-latency internet on an...
Nehal Malik
10 mins ago

How to Use Wi-Fi 6E on M2 iPad Pro

In a new support document published today, Apple has detailed how Wi-Fi 6E introduced in its latest M2 iPad Pro models enables faster and more reliable Wi-Fi connectivity using the 6GHz band (via MacRumors). Apple today officially launched online and retail sales of its new M2 iPad Pro lineup today. In addition to sporting the newest processor...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple Said to Release 16-Inch iPad in 2023

Citing a person familiar with the project, an exclusive new report by The Information is claiming that Apple is getting ready to release a bigger 16-inch display iPad in the final quarter of 2023. "Apple is developing its largest iPad yet, a model with a 16-inch screen that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago