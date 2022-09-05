Eve Systems Previews Matter at IFA 2022

Eve Systems has just showcased Matter in live demos at IFA 2022, while announcing new motorization options for Eve MotionBlinds, an Eve Shutter Switch, a new Eve Light Switch with Thread, and more.

“We’re pumped for Matter to become available this fall,” said Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “A host of Thread-enabled Eve products is waiting to help shape the smart home of the future.”

For those who aren’t aware, Matter is a new smart home protocol developed jointly by leading smart home service providers and device manufacturers to enhance interoperability in the smart home.

Eve’s former Bluetooth range is now an all-Thread lineup, offering 14 products that are ready to support Matter when it becomes available. These Thread-enabled Eve products, currently working exclusively with Apple Home, will soon begin receiving free over-the-air firmware updates.

Other notable announcements by Eve Systems include the following:

New Motorization Options for Eve MotionBlinds: Eve, in collaboration with global window covering specialist Coulisse, adds new options for Eve MotionBlinds, the first connected blinds and shades motors in the market to support Thread and soon Matter.

Eve Shutter Switch: Eve is now adding a controller for motorized roller shutters and blinds with Eve Shutter Switch. Thread-enabled and available exclusively in Europe, Eve Shutter Switch converts an existing in-wall roller shutter switch into an automated shading solution.

Eve Light Switch adds Support for Thread: The third generation of Eve Light Switch not only adds support for Thread but it is also no longer limited to rooms with single-pole switches. It will now replace 3-way switches too, making almost any lighting setup smart without the need to replace a bulb.

White Edition of Eve Outdoor Cam: Celebrating the success of Eve Outdoor Cam, Eve adds a stunning White Edition. Like the original, Eve Outdoor Cam White Edition comes in a robust metal enclosure and features an autonomous, dimmable motion light with an ultra-bright boost.

Eve Outdoor Cam White Edition will be available in December at a price of US $249.95 from Eve and Amazon.