Eve Systems Previews Matter at IFA 2022

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

Eve Systems has just showcased Matter in live demos at IFA 2022, while announcing new motorization options for Eve MotionBlinds, an Eve Shutter Switch, a new Eve Light Switch with Thread, and more.

“We’re pumped for Matter to become available this fall,” said Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “A host of Thread-enabled Eve products is waiting to help shape the smart home of the future.”

For those who aren’t aware, Matter is a new smart home protocol developed jointly by leading smart home service providers and device manufacturers to enhance interoperability in the smart home.

Eve’s former Bluetooth range is now an all-Thread lineup, offering 14 products that are ready to support Matter when it becomes available. These Thread-enabled Eve products, currently working exclusively with Apple Home, will soon begin receiving free over-the-air firmware updates.

Other notable announcements by Eve Systems include the following:

  • New Motorization Options for Eve MotionBlinds: Eve, in collaboration with global window covering specialist Coulisse, adds new options for Eve MotionBlinds, the first connected blinds and shades motors in the market to support Thread and soon Matter.
  • Eve Shutter Switch: Eve is now adding a controller for motorized roller shutters and blinds with Eve Shutter Switch. Thread-enabled and available exclusively in Europe, Eve Shutter Switch converts an existing in-wall roller shutter switch into an automated shading solution.
  • Eve Light Switch adds Support for Thread: The third generation of Eve Light Switch not only adds support for Thread but it is also no longer limited to rooms with single-pole switches. It will now replace 3-way switches too, making almost any lighting setup smart without the need to replace a bulb.
  • White Edition of Eve Outdoor Cam: Celebrating the success of Eve Outdoor Cam, Eve adds a stunning White Edition. Like the original, Eve Outdoor Cam White Edition comes in a robust metal enclosure and features an autonomous, dimmable motion light with an ultra-bright boost.

Eve Outdoor Cam White Edition will be available in December at a price of US $249.95 from Eve and Amazon.

