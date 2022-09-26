Feds Announce ArriveCAN App No Longer Required on October 1

The federal government announced on Monday the removal of various COVID-19 restrictions, which includes the requirement of the ArriveCAN app upon entry into Canada.

Confirming last week’s reports, Health Canada says as of October 1, 2022, all travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to:

submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

provide proof of vaccination;

undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;

carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada.

Transport Canada says on October 1, travellers will no longer need to undergo health checks for travel on air and rail; or

wear masks on planes and trains. But travellers are still “strongly recommended” to wear masks during journeys, says the government.

Airlines will also no longer need to check that travellers have entered in ArriveCAN app before boarding a plane. The optional Advance Declaration feature in ArriveCAN app will still be available to use.

“Canadians can continue do their part to protect themselves and others, and reduce the spread of COVID-19, by getting vaccinated and boosted, using high quality and well-fitted masks where appropriate, self-isolating if they have symptoms and self-testing if they can,” said the government in a press release.