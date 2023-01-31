First Apple HomePod 2 Reviews, Unboxings Hit the Web: Roundup [VIDEOS]

Apple’s second-generation HomePod is set to launch on Friday, February 3, and ahead of the debut, the embargo has lifted on the first press reviews.

HomePod 2 has the same price as its predecessor before the latter was axed, but this time supports Spatial Audio and room sensing for automatically-tuned sound, to go with a built-in temperature and humidity sensor and Matter smart home compatibility.

The HomePod 2 power cable can now be removed from the speaker’s base, which was not possible in the first HomePod. Also, the white HomePod 2 can still stain wooden tables.

Check out a roundup of the first HomePod 2 reviews below and unboxing videos:

Engadget: Apple HomePod (2nd gen) review: A smarter smart speaker

TechCrunch: Apple HomePod (2023) review

Wall Street Journal: Apple HomePod 2nd Generation Review: A Smart Speaker With Big Bass—and a Big Price

Forbes: Apple HomePod 2023 Review: Familiar Looks, Stunning Sound

CNET: Apple HomePod (2023) Review: Big, Spacious Sound Comes at a Price

Pocket-lint: Apple HomePod (2nd generation, 2023) review

Digital Trends: Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) review: two is better than one

Tom’s Guide: Apple HomePod (2nd generation) review: A stellar but pricey sequel

PCMag: Apple HomePod (2nd Generation, 2023) Review

TheStreet: Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Review: Best-in-Class Smart Speaker

British GQ: The second coming of Apple’s HomePod is here to save the smart home

Click here to order the new HomePod 2 on Apple’s website—delivery estimates have now slipped into March 1-8 for the Midnight colour, while White is showing February 22 to March 1.