Fitbit Launches Next-Gen ‘Versa 4’ and ‘Sense 2’ Smartwatches

Powered by the new Fitbit OS, Google’s Fitbit has just announced its next-generation Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches, that promise to help users manage their sleep, stress, fitness, and more.

The new devices are thinner and lighter and have been redesigned to feel more at home on your body. The button, which was last featured on Versa 2, is back with a new location that’s easier to access during your workout.

From 24/7 heart rate monitoring and activity tracking to real-time stats, walk/run detection on your wrist, sleep tracking, and stress tracking, the new Fitbit smartwatches are packed with features.

Users can wear their device to bed to benefit from advanced sleep tracking tools, including the new Premium feature, Sleep Profile.

Versa 4 has a focus on fitness. Choose from more than 40 exercise modes all available on-wrist, including new options like HIIT, weight lifting, CrossFit, and dance.

Sense 2 takes Fitbit’s stress tracking tools even further, with a new Body Response sensor to track continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) for all-day stress management right from your wrist.

Versa 4 and Sense 2 are compatible with both iOS and Android and packed with smart features including extended app and text notifications, glanceable alerts, smart replies, and more.

In the near future, users will also be able to access Google Maps and Google Wallet right on their wrists.

Versa 4 is available for $229.9 (USD) and Sense 2 is available for $299.95 (USD). Both are now available for pre-order online and at select global retailers, with worldwide availability this fall.