Fix for Apple Watch Ultra Distorted Phone Calls in watchOS 9.0.1

Apple has released watchOS 9.0.1 for the Apple Watch Ultra, which launches tomorrow in stores. The first pre-orders of the smartwatch in Canada have already shipped.

With watchOS 9.0.1, build 20R8380, Apple says “this update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch Ultra,” specifically an issue where “audio could be distorted during phone calls using speakers.” This essentially is a day one fix for Apple’s newest watch, aimed at explorers and extreme athletes.

Tomorrow, AirPods Pro 2 will also launch alongside Apple Watch Ultra.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Apple released iOS 16.0.2 for iPhone users, which brings a variety of bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro users and other devices.