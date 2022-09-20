Fixes for iPhone 14 Pro Can’t Restore from iCloud, Camera Shake, Copy/Paste Bug Coming Next Week

With every new iPhone launch, there’s always some bug that plagues new devices that result in uproar.

The latest making headlines are camera shake issues on iPhone 14 Pro devices when using third-party apps such as Snap and TikTok. Camera lenses start buzzing non-stop.

Another bug is related to relentless copy and paste alerts, asking if you will grant permission for apps to access your clipboard in iOS 16. The feature is part of Apple’s enhanced user privacy.

Also, for new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users, when setting up new devices by restoring from an iCloud backup, or by using the company’s data transfer feature from an older phone, a bug is causing new iPhones to possibly become unresponsive.

These three bugs will be fixed in an iOS 16 software update next, Apple told the Wall Street Journal. “We’re aware of the issue, and a fix will be released next week,” said an Apple spokesperson, adding all three bugs will be addressed in the next update.

New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users already have been told to update to iOS 16.0.1 when they launch their devices for the first time.

Are you experiencing any of these bugs with your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max?