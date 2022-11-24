Foxconn Offers $1,400 to Zhengzhou Factory Protestors

According to a South China Morning Post report, Foxconn has offered to pay each protesting worker 10,000 yuan (US $1,400) to leave its Zhengzhou plant, the world’s largest iPhone factory.

The ongoing violent clashes between workers and the security staff at the Zhengzhou factory began on Tuesday evening over allowances and strict Covid-19 controls.

In a statement issued earlier, Foxconn confirmed that some violent protests had occurred at the campus. The company added that newly-hired workers at the facility will receive 8,000 yuan if they tender their resignation immediately and will receive another 2,000 upon boarding a bus out of the factory.

WARNING: Graphic Content. Hundreds of workers at Apple’s main iPhone plant in China clashed with security staff after being locked up for weeks to quash a Covid outbreak. More here: https://t.co/aRNCr878WK pic.twitter.com/mgw0mHZeDB — Bloomberg Technology (@technology) November 23, 2022

The 10,000 yuan package covers lost salary, quarantine allowances, and miscellaneous items, according to a company notice.

“Some employees are still concerned about the coronavirus and hope to quit and return home, and the company deeply understands the concerns,” the notice said.

According to a video clip circulating online, the contents of which were verified by a Foxconn employee on Wednesday, a man told a group of workers about a compensation offer and asked them to gather at 7:30pm if they wanted to take the money and leave. The man promised to arrange transport to send them home within Henan province, and they will have to undergo quarantine when they arrive in their home cities and towns.

The one-off compensation offer only applies to newly-hired staff.