Freedom Mobile Back to School 2022 Plans: $40/20GB and More

Shaw’s Freedom Mobile recently launched their back to school 2022 promo plans, available for those looking to purchase a phone or bring your own phone customers.

Two plans are available:

$35/10GB

$40/20GB

Other offers include the following:

Add a line for $30/10GB

$19/1GB prepaid plan

$99/year for prepaid unlimited talk and text

Normally, the 20GB plan is priced at $50 per month and the 10GB plan is at $40 per month.

The $40 price for 20GB of data undercuts flanker brands such as Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus which is offering the same data for $60 per month.

One user on RFD said they called customer service and was able to get extra credits for 12 months to take this 20GB plan down to $35 per month, but that seems like a ‘your mileage may vary’ situation.

Recently, Rogers and Shaw agreed to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor, as part of the former’s deal to appease federal competition regulators, ahead of their merger.