Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Fold 4 Drop Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel PhoneBuff have just performed their signature drop test between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to find out how durable these new folding phones are.

Samsung officially announced the two foldable devices earlier this month at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 both feature notable improvements and changes not only from their internal specs but from a design perspective as well.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz support. The device offers a dual rear camera array with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Additionally, users will find a 12-megapixel wide-angel as the secondary.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a sizeable 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a secondary 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. The rear camera array features a similar triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,259 in Canada, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $2,269.

To find out how durable these new Samsung phones are, watch the following drop test video and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.