Samsung Reveals Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4

During the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung officially revealed its two new foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 have both been shown off in full and are now available to preorder.

The year’s foldable refresh from Samsung includes a new iteration of its Z Flip and Z Fold line. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 both feature notable improvements and changes not only from their internal specs but from a design perspective as well.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz support. The cover screen used when the device is closed, offers a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display. When open, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 measures in at 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm. Yet, when collapsed, the device is 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm.

The device offers a dual rear camera array with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Additionally, users will find a 12-megapixel wide-angel as the secondary. The front-facing selfie camera is a 10-megapixel camera. Overall, these appear to be predominantly unchanged from last year’s Z Flip 3.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The device features a 3,700mAh dual battery with 50 percent Super Fast Charging in 30 minutes. Additionally, it runs Android 12 and offers 5G support. Plus, the company confirms an IPX8 water resistance rating. Samsung is launching 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, each with 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available to preorder on August 10th and launches on August 26th. The 128GB model costs $1,259 in Canada while the 256GB model costs $1,339 and the 512GB is available for $1,499 and is available in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink Gold,’ and ‘Bora Purple’ colour options.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a sizeable 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a secondary 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a span of 130.1x 155.1 x 6.3 mm. When folded, the device measures 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8 mm.

The rear camera array features a similar triple-camera setup. However, Samsung is quick to point out that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports a 50-megapixel main camera. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera is also available. A 12-megapixel telephoto camera rounds out the rear array. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports a front-facing 4 + 10-megapixel camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a modest upgrade from the Z Fold 3. The battery is said to remain the same as the Z Fold 3’s 4,400 mAh. The device runs Android 12 at launch, has 5G support, and features 12GB of RAM. Finally, it features 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Samsung also confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes compatibility with the S Pen, which is sold separately. However, it, unfortunately, does not include a slot built to store it. Instead, users will have to purchase a separately sold case to house it.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available to preorder on August 10th, ahead of its August 26th launch. The 256GB model costs $2,269 in Canada while the 512GB model starts at $2,429. Both are available in ‘Phantom Black,’ Gray,’ ‘Green,’ and ‘Beige.’