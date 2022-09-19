Google Nest Wifi Pro Pricing and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Company’s Next Event

Google is planning to host its next major hardware event on October 6th. However, its upcoming Nest Wifi Pro leaked prior to the event. Pricing and colour options have supposedly surfaced online.

Following a listing made by the FCC, B&H now has the Google Nest Wifi Pro listed as “Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E Router.” As reported by 9to5Google, the product page confirms that the upcoming device will indeed support Wifi 6E. Thus, it’s likely that the company will retail the reported Google Nest Wifi Pro name that many have been expecting.

As far as pricing is concerned, B&H shows a listing of a single Nest Wifi Pro router costing $199 USD (roughly $264 CAD.) Additionally, it appears as though Google will be selling a 2-pack, priced at $299.99 USD (around $397 CAD.) Plus, there seems to be a 3-pack in the works for $399.99 USD (roughly $531 CAD.)

In addition to pricing, we’re also able to glean that Google aims to provide various colour options. The listing shows Google’s Nest Wifi Pro will be available in a white Snow colour, Additionally, brown Linen, blue Fog, and Lemongrass colours will also be available. Unfortunately, the listings don’t include photos of the device. However, the colour options do line up with the Pixel Buds Pro, Nest Doorbell, and what is expected to be featured with the upcoming Pixel 7.

The latest product listing does not include any hardware specs. However, the previous listing made by the FCC does make mention Bluetooth Low Energy and Thread mesh. 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E support is also noted. Beyond that, there’s still a lot to learn about the device upon next month’s event. Alongside the expected reveal of the Google Nest Wifi Pro, this is likely where the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch will be unveiled.