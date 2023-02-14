Google Photos Crashing on iPhone Fix Released for iOS 16.3.1

With the release of iOS 16.3.1 yesterday for iPhone, this update caused the Google Photos app to crash, rendering the app unusable.

iPhone users trying to launch Google Photos would see the app crash immediately, and even restarting or reinstalling the app would not fix the issue.

But it looks like Google is right on top of the issue, because eight hours ago it released an update for the Google Photos iOS app. Version 6.23.1 now available in the App Store fixes the iPhone crashing issue with iOS 16.3.1, we can confirm.

Click here to download Google Photos for iOS in the App Store—it should fix the crashing issue.

Thanks Many!