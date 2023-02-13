Google Photos Crashes on iPhone with iOS 16.3.1, No Fix Yet

With today’s release of iOS 16.3.1 for iPhone, the software update is causing a popular app to crash at launch, specifically Google Photos.

After updating to iOS 16.3.1 and attempting to launch Google Photos, the app will crash immediately. We can confirm reports on the web (it’s crashing here for us too), so you may want to hold off on installing iOS 16.3.1.

Google will likely need to release an update for Google Photos for iOS users, or push some sort of update server side to prevent the app from crashing.

We tried rebooting our phone and Google Photos still crashes on our iPhone. If you have been working heavily in Google Photos, lay off updating to iOS 16.3.1 for now.

Apple today released the following software updates:

iOS 16.3.1 (20D67)

iPadOS 16.3.1 (20D67)

macOS 13.2.1 (22D68)

watchOS 9.3.1 (20S664)

tvOS 16.3.2 (20K672)

iOS 16.3.1 release notes mention bug fixes and security updates. Specific bug fixes? An iCloud settings issue where they may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud.

Apple also fixes bugs related to Siri requests for Find My that may not work, while Crash Detection optimizations are included for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, as the feature keeps triggering false calls to first responders in certain situations, such as when people are wiping out on ski hills.