Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro Release Date Rumoured for October 13

According to Front Page Tech‘s Jon Prosser, the launch of Google’s next flagship smartphone lineup is but a couple of months away. The leaker has learned from “very reputable sources” that Google will open pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, followed by an official launch on October 13.

Prosser has a pretty good track record with Pixel leaks. He accurately predicted the launch date for the Pixel 6 lineup, as well as the Pixel 5a before that, he says.

An October launch does make sense, considering Google itself led the charge for Pixel 7 leaks when it previewed both upcoming phones at its Google I/O event in May.

Prosser noted that Google will hold a launch event for the Pixel 7 series on the same day that pre-orders go live, so October 6. That said, the leaker warned that Google might end up shuffling the dates around slightly.

Google’s Pixel 7 phones are expected to feature the company’s second-generation Tensor chips. From what we saw at Google I/O 2022, the phones will build on the design from last year’s Pixel 6 lineup, with an aluminum finish extending across the entire rear camera bar.

A report from last month indicated that the Pixel 7 family could have a third member at launch, despite Google only showing off two phones in May.