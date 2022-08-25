Constitutional Rights Group Challenges ArriveCan App in Federal Court

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

A constitutional rights group has challenged the requirement of using the ArriveCan app for travellers to Canada in Federal Court by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, CTV News is reporting.

Arrivecan app

The publication notes that the action was filed on behalf of 11 Canadians, including some allegedly fined up to $8,500.

Led by an organization that has opposed public health measures such as lockdowns and vaccine mandates, the legal challenge seeks to strike down mandatory use of the app and to declare quarantine rules for Canadians who refuse to use the app as unconstitutional.

The notice also alleges the federal health minister has failed or refused to provide evidence that ArriveCan’s data collection is legal or secure.

It further claims that the ArriveCan app has proven to be unreliable and prone to errors that have infringed the Charter rights of Canadians.

Canadians arriving home and international visitors are all required to use the ArriveCan app to fill out their vaccination status, for Canada Border Services Agency.

Other articles in the category: News

Alleged iPhone 14 Pro Leak Shows Colours Purple and Blue [PICS]

As we head into Apple’s September iPhone event set for the 7th, last-minute rumours are claiming what could be new colours for the iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones. According to images shared on Weibo (via MacRumors), iPhone 14 Pro dummy units are showing five colours, which appear to be silver, graphite, gold and two extra...
Gary Ng
17 mins ago

DuckDuckGo Email Protection Beta is Now Available to All

DuckDuckGo privacy browser has finally removed the waitlist for its free Email Protection service and it's now available for everyone to try in open beta. For those who aren’t familiar, the DuckDuckGo Email Protection is a free email forwarding service that offers both email tracker removal and the ability to create unique private email addresses without switching...
Usman Qureshi
21 mins ago