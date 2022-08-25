Constitutional Rights Group Challenges ArriveCan App in Federal Court

A constitutional rights group has challenged the requirement of using the ArriveCan app for travellers to Canada in Federal Court by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, CTV News is reporting.

The publication notes that the action was filed on behalf of 11 Canadians, including some allegedly fined up to $8,500.

Led by an organization that has opposed public health measures such as lockdowns and vaccine mandates, the legal challenge seeks to strike down mandatory use of the app and to declare quarantine rules for Canadians who refuse to use the app as unconstitutional.

The notice also alleges the federal health minister has failed or refused to provide evidence that ArriveCan’s data collection is legal or secure.

It further claims that the ArriveCan app has proven to be unreliable and prone to errors that have infringed the Charter rights of Canadians.

Border Restrictions Federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra responds to calls to drop the ArriveCAN apphttps://t.co/yn9ohPoTck pic.twitter.com/5fPgjKBH0W — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) June 15, 2022

Canadians arriving home and international visitors are all required to use the ArriveCan app to fill out their vaccination status, for Canada Border Services Agency.