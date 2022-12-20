TikTok Details How it Recommends Videos For You

Social media platform TikTok has explained in a new blog post how a new feature helps bring more context to content recommended in users’ For You feeds.

TikTok’s For You feeds enable people to discover an incredible diversity of ideas, creators, products, and entertainment.

The company says its system recommends content by ranking videos based on a combination of factors based on your activity on our app, which includes adjusting for things you indicate you’re not interested in.

At TikTok, we want people to feel empowered creating, connecting, and engaging on our platform. That’s why we equip creators and viewers with a range of features, tools, and resources so they can stay in control of their experience.

“Our goal is to serve a range of relevant and entertaining content,” notes TikTok. “To help people understand why a particular video has been recommended to them, we’re rolling out a new tool over the coming weeks.”

Here’s how the feature works:

In your For You feed, tap on the share panel.

Then, tap the question mark icon called “Why this video.”

From there, you can see reasons why a particular video was recommended to you.

TikTok’s recommendation system is powered by technical models, so the company has tried to make the technical details more easily understandable by breaking down reasons like:

user interactions, such as content you watch, like or share, comments you post, or searches

accounts you follow or suggested accounts for you

content posted recently in your region

popular content in your region

TikTok says it will continue to expand this feature to bring more transparency to content recommendations.