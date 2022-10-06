How to Watch Today’s ‘Made by Google’ Event and What to Expect

Today, Google is hosting its ‘Made by Google’ event, dedicated to launching its next Pixel series. As 2022 begins to reach its close, Google is expected to introduce its next lineup of flagship devices.

The Made by Google event is taking place both in person and virtually. For those attending, Google is hosting the festivities in Brooklyn, New York. However, the virtual side is open to all and will kick off at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT. For those eager to tune in, here is what to expect and where to watch.

It’s really no surprise but this event is largely focused on the Google Pixel. Google itself has even revealed that the event will feature announcements on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and some Nest updates.

Earlier this year at Google I/O, the company revealed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are both in development. At that very same event, Google teased the rear side of the Pixel, giving us a look at what to expect from a design standpoint. Even with its promotional assets, we can see that Google intended to introduce this visor-like design for the camera array. The Pixel 7 Pro is shown to have a three-camera array versus the standard Pixel 7’s two cameras.

However, as far as the camera specs are concerned, it’s unconfirmed as of this time. Internally, it’s expected that the Pixel 7 is running on Android 13 and is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip. Colours in the launch lineup also include ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Lemongrass’. It’s been reported by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, the Pixel 7 will cost $599 USD (roughly $819 CAD) and the Pixel 7 Pro will be priced at $899 USD (around $1,229 CAD).

From a source I trust 💯, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target's systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOL — Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022

As far as the Pixel Watch is concerned, the company is touting this as the “first smartwatch built by Google, inside and out.” Given that Google also owns Fitbit, it’s likely that we’ll see the company utilize this knowledge to adapt its own wearable and position it for a new audience. We can see from the released assets that the Pixel Watch has a circular design and a dome-like display. It’s known that the device will run on Wear OS. Given that it will exist within the Google ecosystem alongside Fitbit, many of the health and monitoring functionality will be brought over. While unconfirmed, it’s expected to be available in ‘Black/Obsidian,’ ‘Silver/Chalk,’ and ‘Gold/Hazel.’ Pricing is rumoured to start at $349.99 USD (around $465 CAD).

As far as Nest products, it’s a bit tricky to pinpoint what Google will reveal. We may see brand new offerings within the Nest lineup. Alternative, Nest may introduce refreshes on the current doorbell, speakers, and camera. However, one device that is almost certain to be featured is the Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E Router. Earlier this week, Google revealed the device and its capabilities across Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE, and Thread mesh networking via the Matter smart home standard.

Of course, there are bound to be other surprises. To not miss a moment, Google will be hosting the event on the company’s event page in certain regions. Alternatively, Made by Google will be available to stream on the company’s YouTube channel.