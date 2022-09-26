iFIxit Apple Watch Ultra Teardown Is Now Live [VIDEO]

The experts over at iFixit have just published their teardown of the Apple Watch Ultra on YouTube, calling it “beautiful, rugged, and almost repairable.”

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra officially went on sale on Friday, debuting the biggest change to Apple Watch yet, with the watch sporting features targeting extreme athletes.

It’s designed to compete with higher-end sports and utility watches from the likes of Garmin, Suunto, Polar, and Coros, and boasts a suite of high-end features and improvements, including a fully-fledged dive computer.

According to Apple, the Apple Watch Ultra is EN13319‑certified, an international standard for dive computers and guages. The device has a water resistance rating of 100 metres or 328 feet.

“What’s more, it’s taught us that International Orange is not an imported fruit but a color. Move aside RGB,” writes iFixit.

“If you’re going to be out there taking risks with your new adventure watch, you should prepare for… adverse circumstances. And the possibility that it might break. Let’s take a look inside this titanium frame and see how easy a battery and replacement would be.”

Take a look at the signature iFixit teardown of the Apple Watch Ultra and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.