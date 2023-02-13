Indigo ‘Cybersecurity Incident’ Hits Day 5, Stores Resume Debit/Credit Payments

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

indigo.ca website hack

Last week, Canadian retailer Indigo.ca took its website offline, citing a “cybersecurity incident”, which also resulted in its stores across Canada to only accept cash payments, with debit, credit card and gift card payments nixed.

Five days later, Indigo.ca remains offline, but the company’s retail stores are accepting debit, credit card and gift certificate payments again.

“We experienced a cybersecurity incident and are working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may create for our valuable customers,” reads a message on Indigo.ca.

“Our hope is to have our systems back online as soon as possible. In the interim, our website will remain unavailable. At this time, we look forward to welcoming customers in our stores for cash, debit, credit and gift card transactions; we are temporarily unable to accept returns. We appreciate your patience as we work hard to resolve this issue,” explains the company.

When asked by a customer if there’s a risk for personal information being leaked, Indigo responded on Twitter only to say, “We are working with third-party experts to restore our systems and to understand if customer data has been accessed. We commit to keeping our customers updated as more information becomes available.”

The incident has also resulted in a delay of online orders that were previously placed.

“Protecting your data is our top priority, and we are committed to providing updates as we learn more,” said Indigo in an update on Friday.

Are your Indigo orders being affected by this “cybersecurity incident”?

