Instagram Launches New ‘Channels’ Feature for Broadcasting Messages

Nehal Malik
31 mins ago

Image: Instagram

Instagram today announced the launch of “broadcast channels,” a new feature that the social media giant said serves as “a public, one-to-many messaging tool for creators to directly engage with their followers at scale.”

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Instagram’s parent company Meta Platforms, kicked things off with “Meta Channel 📢,” a broadcast channel of his own.

“Creators can use broadcast channels to help followers stay in-the-know with the latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments using text, photo, video, voice notes and polls. Followers can react to content and participate in polls, with more features coming soon,” Instagram explained.

Broadcast channels can be created for all followers or limited to paid subscribers. Followers can join a broadcast channel by following a link to it pinned on a creator’s profile, embedded in their story, or through a one-time notification sent to all eligible followers when a creator starts a new channel. Users can only join broadcast channels on a mobile device.

Instagram is currently testing broadcast channels with select creators in the U.S. Some of the creators starting their broadcast channels at launch include gamer FaZe Rug (@fazerug), content creator Austin Sprinz (@austin_sprinz), UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern (@mackenziedern), streamer Valkyrae (@valkyrae), and more.

Instagram will begin rolling the new chat feature out to more creators soon. Those who are interested can click here (on a mobile device) and sign up to be considered for early access to broadcast channels. “Spots are limited and we will be providing early access on a rolling basis,” Instagram said.

While Meta is debuting broadcast channels with Instagram the company said the feature will soon make its way to Messenger and Facebook as well.

Instagram previously announced major changes to the app’s UI, and the social network is reportedly also working on a paid verification feature similar to Twitter’s.

Other articles in the category: News

New Apple TV+ Comedy ‘The Big Door Prize’ Premieres March 29

New Apple Original comedy 'The Big Door Prize’ by Emmy Award winner David West Read is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 exclusively on Apple TV+. 'The Big Door Prize' tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Apple Patent Teases Foldable iPhone with Wraparound Display

A new patent awarded to Apple on Tuesday appears to hint at the possibility of a foldable device from the iPhone maker — reports CNBC. The patent depicts a foldable phone or tablet with a wraparound screen. It describes a technology that would allow users to interact with the device by touching parts of it...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago

Plex Launches New Skip Credits Feature

Plex has just introduced a brand new Skip Credits feature, which works much like Skip Intro and lets you skip directly to mid-credits or post-credits scenes. Credit detection works for both TV shows and movies. When the credits start to roll, you get the option to skip them with a single click. The developers have worked hard on...
Usman Qureshi
3 hours ago