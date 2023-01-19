Instagram Launches New ‘Quiet Mode’

To help people focus on when they want the most, Instagram is introducing a new ‘Quiet mode,’ which also lets people set boundaries with friends and followers.

Once you enable Quiet Mode on Instagram, you won’t receive any notifications, and your profile’s activity status will change to ‘In quiet mode.’

You can easily customize your Quiet mode hours to fit your schedule. Instagram will automatically send an auto-reply when someone DMs you during this time.

Once the feature is turned off, Instagram will show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed.

Quiet mode is rolling out now to everyone in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Additionally, Instagram is also introducing new features that allow people to pick what content they don’t want to be recommended.

Starting today, you can choose to hide multiple pieces of content in Explore that you aren’t interested in at one time.

Moreover, when you select “Not interested” on a post seen in Explore, Instagram will avoid showing you this kind of content in other places too.

“Next, while you can already hide comments and DMs containing specific words, we’re now expanding this feature to apply to recommended posts you might see across Instagram. Add a word or list of words, emojis or hashtags that you want to avoid – like “fitness” or “recipes and we’ll work to no longer recommend content with those words.”

Lastly, Instagram has also made some updates to its supervision tools, making it easier for parents to talk to their teens about their Instagram settings.

You can learn more about the Family Center and supervision tools here.

