iOS 16.1 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new beta software for developers, including iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 10.
Check out the full downloads available now below:
- Xcode 14.1 beta 3 (14B5033e)
- iOS 16.1 beta 3 (20B5056e)
- iPadOS 16 beta 10 (20B5056e)
- macOS 13 beta 9 (22A5358e)
- watchOS 9.1 beta 3 (20S5055e)
- tvOS 16.1 beta 3 (20K5052c)
Stay tuned for the latest changes in these beta updates. Public beta equivalents should be released shortly.
