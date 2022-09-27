iOS 16.1 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Developers

Other articles in the category: News

Archaeologists Using iPad Pro to Preserve Pompeii’s Ancient History Amid the tools used by archaeologists for centuries i.e. trowels, buckets, brushes, and pickaxes, there’s a new piece of equipment, the iPad Pro, as highlighted by Apple in a new feature. “iPad is the perfect archaeology machine,” says Tulane University professor Dr. Allison Emmerson. who was part of the team that pioneered its use to...

AirPods Pro 2 Gets CT Scanned: Lanyard Might Be Antenna The folks over at Lumafield have just used a Neptune industrial CT scanner to perform a nondestructive teardown of the new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) to see how they compare to the first-generation AirPods Pro. Looking at the scans, one can see that the basic layout of the case is similar to the first-generation case,...