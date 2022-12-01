iOS 16.2 Beta 4 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new software betas for developers including iOS 16.2 beta 4 and more. Check out what’s for download right now below:

iOS 16.2 beta 4 (20C5058d)

iPadOS 16.2 beta 4 (20C5058d)

macOS 13.1 beta 4 (22C5059b)

watchOS 9.2 beta 4 (20S5357b)

tvOS 16.2 beta 4 (20K5357b)

No word on what’s new just yet, but stay tuned for updates. Equivalent versions for public beta testers should be out shortly or by tomorrow.