iOS 16.2 Beta 4 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new software betas for developers including iOS 16.2 beta 4 and more. Check out what’s for download right now below:
- iOS 16.2 beta 4 (20C5058d)
- iPadOS 16.2 beta 4 (20C5058d)
- macOS 13.1 beta 4 (22C5059b)
- watchOS 9.2 beta 4 (20S5357b)
- tvOS 16.2 beta 4 (20K5357b)
No word on what’s new just yet, but stay tuned for updates. Equivalent versions for public beta testers should be out shortly or by tomorrow.
