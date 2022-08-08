iOS 16 Beta 5 Download and More Released for Developers

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

ios 16 beta 5 download

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers, including iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 5, plus more.

Check out the downloads available now:

  • Xcode 14 beta 5 (14A5294e)
  • iOS 16 beta 5 (20A5339d)
  • iPadOS 16 beta 5 (20A5339d)
  • macOS 13 beta 5 (22A5321d)
  • watchOS 9 beta 5 (20R5343e)
  • tvOS 16 beta 5 (20J5355f)

Apple should release equivalent public beta versions soon. No word on the major changes but stay tuned for updates.

A recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will be delaying the release of iPadOS 16 to October, allowing the company more time to tweak the release and possibly time it better with new iPads that are said to debut this fall.

