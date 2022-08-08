iOS 16 Beta 5 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers, including iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 5, plus more.
Check out the downloads available now:
- Xcode 14 beta 5 (14A5294e)
- iOS 16 beta 5 (20A5339d)
- iPadOS 16 beta 5 (20A5339d)
- macOS 13 beta 5 (22A5321d)
- watchOS 9 beta 5 (20R5343e)
- tvOS 16 beta 5 (20J5355f)
Apple should release equivalent public beta versions soon. No word on the major changes but stay tuned for updates.
A recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will be delaying the release of iPadOS 16 to October, allowing the company more time to tweak the release and possibly time it better with new iPads that are said to debut this fall.
Other articles in the category: News
Amex Canada Mobile App Gains Built-In Chat Support
American Express Canada recently updated their iOS and Android apps to include built-in chat support. The new feature allows cardholders to chat with a representative for customer support. All you have to do to get started is tap the ‘chat’ icon in the upper right corner of the app to get started. Once you ask...
Google Sues Sonos with Patent Infringement Lawsuits, Reigniting Legal Battle
If you thought the legal showdown between Google and smart speaker maker Sonos was over when the search and advertising juggernaut was found guilty of infringing on five of Sonos’ patents earlier this year, think again. Google has filed two new patent infringement lawsuits against Sonos for its smart speaker and voice control technologies —...
Netflix’s Games Initiative Sees Light Engagement, Estimated 1.7 Million Daily Active Players
Netflix has been making investments in the gaming space, growing its offering to the subscriber base. However, according to data from app tracker Apptopia, Netflix Games is receiving fairly low engagement with an estimated 1.7 million daily active players. As reported by CNBC, Apptopia finds that roughly one percent of Netflix subscribers engage in its...