Apple Delays iPadOS 16 Release Date to October, Says Report

If you were expecting to download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 at the same time this fall, think again. That’s according to the latest report from Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, who says Apple is delaying iPadOS 16’s release date by one month to October, citing unnamed sources.

According to sources, the delay of iPadOS 16 is due to the upcoming overhaul of the iPad’s multitasking features, including the new M1-exclusive Stage Manager.

Apple is said to be debuting a new iPad Pro with M2 chip and entry iPad, and the staggered iPadOS 16 release may coincide better with the expected hardware announcement.

An October release for iPadOS 16 would mean the latter would debut alongside macOS Venture, while iOS 16 and watchOS 9 debuts in September, likely alongside tvOS 16. The delay could also allow Apple engineers to focus on the iOS 16 release to coincide better with new iPhone 14 models, expected this fall.

As of writing, Apple’s website for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 still says “coming this fall”.