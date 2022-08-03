Apple Delays iPadOS 16 Release Date to October, Says Report

If you were expecting to download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 at the same time this fall, think again. That’s according to the latest report from Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, who says Apple is delaying iPadOS 16’s release date by one month to October, citing unnamed sources.
According to sources, the delay of iPadOS 16 is due to the upcoming overhaul of the iPad’s multitasking features, including the new M1-exclusive Stage Manager.
Apple is said to be debuting a new iPad Pro with M2 chip and entry iPad, and the staggered iPadOS 16 release may coincide better with the expected hardware announcement.
An October release for iPadOS 16 would mean the latter would debut alongside macOS Venture, while iOS 16 and watchOS 9 debuts in September, likely alongside tvOS 16. The delay could also allow Apple engineers to focus on the iOS 16 release to coincide better with new iPhone 14 models, expected this fall.
As of writing, Apple’s website for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 still says “coming this fall”.
Other articles in the category: Featured stories
Apple M2 MacBook Air Reviews Roundup [VIDEOS]
Apple unveiled a completely redesigned 13.6-inch MacBook Air with its new M2 chip under the hood at WWDC 2022 last month. The new notebook became available to pre-order on July 8 and is due to launch on Friday, July 15, over a month after its announcement. Press embargoes are up a day before the 2022...
How to Install iOS 16 Public Beta on iPhone, iPadOS 16 Public Beta on iPad
Apple today released its first public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, plus for the first time, HomePod software version 16 for public beta testers. Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone and get a preview of all the new features coming later this fall. The process is...
Apple Unveils ‘Lockdown Mode’ to Protect iPhone, iPad, Mac from Targeted Spyware
Apple has announced ‘Lockdown Mode’ is coming to iPhone, iPad and the Mac, to protect devices from targeted spyware. The company says this "groundbreaking security capability” will offer "specialized additional protection to users who may be at risk of highly targeted cyberattacks from private companies developing state-sponsored mercenary spyware." Apple says it will also provide...