iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Canadian Pricing, Pre-Order Dates: From $1,099

Apple announced its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus today, offering a new larger 6.7-inch screen size.

Canadian pricing for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is now available for colours Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT)RED. Check it out below…

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

Last year we had the iPhone 13 mini, which offered starting prices of $949 CAD. With the mini line now axed, the entry price to an iPhone 14 is at $1,099 CAD in Canada. We now have an iPhone 14 Plus pricing that tops out at $1,669 CAD.

You can pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at 5am on September 9, with the launch on September 16, 2022. iPhone 14 Plus launches on October 7.

Click here to learn more on Apple.ca.