iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Samsung S22 Ultra Comparison [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel Max Tech have published a detailed comparison video of the latest flagship smartphone models from Apple and Samsung i.e. the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the S22 Ultra.
Last week, we saw the two devices go head to head in a camera showdown in which the iPhone 14 Pro Max came out on top, with the phone wiping the floor with the S22 Ultra in seven of the 12 categories.
The S22 Ultra only scored wins in the “Fun” and “Zoom” (100x zoom for the win) categories, while the two phones tied in the Selfie Photo, Audio, and Slow Mo categories.
Image processing on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is powered by an all-new Photonic Engine, which offer a significant upgrade over Apple’s older Deep Fusion feature. It also does wonders for zoom resulting in highly detailed images up to 10x magnification.
In today’s video, you get to see how the two devices compare in terms of design, display, new features, speaker quality, productivity features, accessories, and more.
Check it out below and find out which of the two flagship smartphones reigns supreme.
