iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung S22 Ultra: Camera Test [VIDEO]

Apple today lifted its press embargo on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, letting media outlets go live with reviews and other content featuring its new flagship phones.

YouTuber Arun Maini (aka Mrwhosetheboss) published a video evaluating the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max‘s new camera setup and pitting it against Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

He tested the two phones across 12 categories: Selfie Video, Selfie Photo, Fun, Zoom, Macro, Day Photo, Audio, Portrait, Stabilisation, Video, Night Mode, and Slow Mo.

Arun ultimately crowned the iPhone 14 Pro Max the overall winner, with the phone wiping the floor with the S22 Ultra in seven of the 12 categories. The S22 Ultra only scored wins in the “Fun” and “Zoom” (100x zoom for the win) categories, while the two phones tied in the Selfie Photo, Audio, and Slow Mo categories.

Of course, the YouTuber’s results are sizably subjective. That said, you can check out his video below for a healthy helping of sample footage from the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s upgraded camera system and pick a winner for yourself.

All of this year’s iPhones get a new front-facing camera that, for the first time, features autofocus. Arun noted in his comparison that iPhone 14 Pro Max’s front shooter captured cleaner video in both dark and light environments than the Samsung’s. The S22 Ultra, however, had better processing in selfie photos.

Image processing on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is powered by an all-new Photonic Engine. The YouTuber found the new processing tech to be a significant upgrade over Apple’s older Deep Fusion feature.

Photonic Engine especially does wonders for zoom, resulting in highly detailed images up to 10x magnification. In addition, iPhone 14 Pro Max features excellent camera stabilization across the board.

Apple still hasn’t debuted 8K video recording on the iPhone, despite iPhone 14 Pro making the jump to a 48MP primary camera. However, colour consistency across the iPhone’s different lenses was immaculate, and switching between them was seamless.

The YouTuber was also fairly taken with the iPhone 14 Pro Max‘s low-light performance and Night Mode. “This is the most technically impressive Night Mode that I’ve ever seen on a smartphone,” he said.

Head over to Apple.ca to learn more about the new iPhone 14 lineup. You can also pre-order your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro today.