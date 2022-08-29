iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Tests Have Been Completed Says Kuo

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed in his latest note that Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and that it has already completed hardware tests for the feature (via MacRumors).

Iphone 14

According to the analyst, while Apple has the hardware ready to support satellite communications, whether the feature will make it to iPhone 14 or not will depend on “whether Apple and operators can settle the business model.”

For those who don’t know, the current generation iPhone 13 also has satellite hardware, but it does not support satellite connectivity as the business model has not yet been negotiated.

Kuo says it is not possible to predict when the iPhone will offer satellite communication services at this point, but it is expected to happen “eventually.”

When it is implemented, in the ‌iPhone 14‌ or beyond, satellite connectivity will be used for emergency texting and voice services. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that ‌iPhone‌ users will be able to use satellite connectivity to report emergencies to authorities in areas with no cellular service, and send short messages to contacts in the event of an emergency.

Earlier reports have hinted Apple is working with Globalstar, and Kuo says that is indeed the operator that Apple is most likely to partner with.

Last week, satellite comms consultant Tim Ferrar said that he expects Apple and Globalstar to launch a satellite communications feature for the ‌iPhone 14‌.

Other articles in the category: News

Duolingo Announces New Math Learning App for Kids

Duolingo has just shared some new details about its new ‘Math’ learning app for kids, which presents lessons and exercises as if they are mini-games to challenge students. First teased last year by the company’s CEO Luis von Ahn, Duolingo Math is the company’s first app that goes beyond language, although the company claims that “math can...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Netflix Celebrates its 25th Birthday with Recap Montage [VIDEO]

Netflix started its humble beginnings as a service that allowed DVD rentals through the mail, founded on August 29, 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California. Fast forward and today Netflix is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The company released a short montage recapping its 25 years today. "On August 29, 2022 Netflix...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

How to Hide Apps on Your iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared another informative video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can hide apps from the Home Screen on your iPhone or iPad, and find them in the App Library later. With iOS 14 and later, there are new ways to find and organize the apps on your iPhone or iPad. You...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago