Apple Rumored to Rebrand ‘iPhone SE 4’ to iPhone XR Design in 2023

While talking in the latest episode of the Geared Up podcast with Andru Edwards, Apple leaker Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple’s next-generation ‘iPhone SE 4’ will feature the same design as the iPhone XR (via AppleTrack).

RUMOR: The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR 👀📱 Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance. pic.twitter.com/eC7Di0WD3B — AppleTrack (@appltrack) August 30, 2022

It was previously predicted that the iPhone SE would not feature a radical redesign until 2024. Based on this report, however, it seems that the redesign could happen as early as next year.

“The SE 4, from what I understand – and I don’t think I’ve said this publicly – is just the ‌iPhone‌ XR,” said Prosser. He also noted that the 2023 iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, a 12MP rear camera, and IP67 water and dust resistance.

It must, however, be noted that Prosser’s prediction is likely just a reasonable extrapolation of Apple’s previous designs for the iPhone SE.

In the past, Apple has lightly reworked older-generation iPhone models to generate the lower-cost iPhone SE. The iPhone’s current design is based on the iPhone 8 from 2017. The iPhone XR design is one year newer from 2018.