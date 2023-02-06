LG Expands Apple TV and Apple Music Support on webOS Hub to Over 100 Countries

LG is expanding the availability of Apple TV, Apple Music, AirPlay, and HomeKit support on third-party webOS Hub-enables displays. Over 100 countries and regions will now be able to take advantage of Apple’s entertainment options on a growing list of third-party displays.

Apple’s apps such as Apple TV are currently available on LG’s display and have been readily supported for quite some time. Last year, however, LG introduced its webOS Hub, a version of LG’s operating system that third parties could license and use. However, Apple’s AirPlay, HomeKit, and app support weren’t available at the time of its introduction.

According to a blog post, LG states that Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit are all coming to the webOS Hub ecosystem. This expansion means that over 100 countries and regions with access to compatible webOS Hub TVs can now gain access to Apple’s app. LG has been continually supporting third-party companies. As of now, LG has amassed 200 partner brands including Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa and Hyundai.

With webOS Hub’s Apple TV app, users can access Apple TV+ and the wide array of originals. With Apple Music, over 100 million songs and 4K music videos are available. webOS Hub also supports AirPlay, where users can stream movies, games, and their photos to the webOS Hub-enabled TVs from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Plus, with HomeKit integration, the webOS Hub can be controlled via the Apple Home app and Siri.

LG does confirm that AirPlay and HomeKit are “only available on OLED TVs and UHD TVs with webOS Hub 2.0.”