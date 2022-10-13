Lufthansa Airlines Says AirTags Now Allowed in Luggage Amid Confusion

Nehal Malik
6 seconds ago

Germany’s flag carrier airline, Lufthansa, announced on Wednesday that it will not ban AirTags from flights.

A confusing situation came up with the airline over the weekend. There were conflicting media reports of Lufthansa planning to ban “activated” AirTags from luggage, classifying them as “dangerous” goods.

Some outlets were told by sources at Lufthansa that the company had no plans to prohibit AirTags on flights. However, these reports were contradicted by the airline’s official Twitter account, which said on Saturday that an AirTag ban was coming.

Lufthansa reportedly cited dangerous goods regulations issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as the basis for the ban. The company argued that AirTags fall in the category of portable electronic devices under these regulations as they transmit their location.

From the get-go, the enforceability of such a policy was questionable at best. That said, it looks like Lufthansa is officially walking back any indication of a ban on AirTags.

The official Lufthansa Media Relations Twitter account (@lufthansaNews) decidedly said on Wednesday that “these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights.”

“The German Aviation Authorities (Luftfahrtbundesamt) confirmed today, that they share our risk assessment, that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk,” the company said.

Apple launched AirTags for $39 CAD ($29 USD) last year to help customers keep track of their belongings (and more). AirTags are powered by Apple’s Find My network, which comprises over one billion devices worldwide. They work by communicating with nearby Apple devices and transmitting their location through them.

Among many other things, AirTags have helped expose how callously most airlines treat travellers’ baggage. After all, it’s pretty embarrassing for your airline when they can’t locate your luggage but you can see exactly where it is on your phone.

Other articles in the category: News

Original 2007 iPhone in Sealed Box Expected to Top $48,000 CAD in Auction

According to New Orleans-based LCG Auctions, a rare factory-sealed Apple iPhone from 2007 is expected to top records. Apple’s first iPhone launched on June 29, 2007 and cost $599 USD with 8GB of storage, in what has been one of the most influential products ever made. According to LCG Auctions, a similar sealed original iPhone […]
Gary Ng
11 mins ago

Apple Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has just unveiled the trailer for its new documentary film, 'Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,’ which offers an intimate look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong's legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the...
Usman Qureshi
18 mins ago

Mophie Launches Powerstation Plus Exclusively at Apple Stores and ZAGG.com

Mophie has just announced the latest addition to its Apple-exclusive Powerstation line, the Powerstation Plus, which is now available on ZAGG.com and in Apple retail stores, with Apple online availability coming later this month. The company debuted the new Apple-exclusive portable charging accessories last month, powered by USB-C and with various internal batteries ranging from 5,000 mAh to...
Usman Qureshi
25 mins ago