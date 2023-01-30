M1 Max vs M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro [VIDEO]

Twitter users could soon be able to send and receive payments through the popular social media platform, according to a report from the Financial Times. Per the publication, Twitter is actively building a payments feature for its flagship social network. The company has also started applying for regulatory licences to handle and process payments in...
Netflix has just confirmed that its Kids Mystery Box feature is now available on Android devices for all members worldwide. For those who aren’t familiar, the feature provides a “fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films”. The feature basically picks a random show or movie for kids to watch....
Samsung is taking the next step to increase access to smart tech as Matter-enabled devices can now be controlled through the SmartThings iOS app. For those who aren’t familiar, SmartThings is a powerful remote control for your smart home. Using the iOS app, you can manage your home settings without even getting up from the couch....