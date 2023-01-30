M1 Max vs M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

The folks over at YouTube channel Max Tech have just shared a performance comparison video of the M1 Max and the new M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Mbp comparison

The comparison also highlights the High Power Mode on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which maximizes performance in intensive sustained workloads like 8K color grading.

You can use High-Power Mode on 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Max or M2 Max. By default, the Mac is set to Automatic mode to balance energy use and performance.

High Power Mode can improve performance in graphics-intensive workflows such as color grading 8K ProRes 4444 and 8K DNxHR video.

Here’s what you’ll see in the M1 Max vs M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro performance comparison video:

  • Specs and Prices
  • Wifi Speed Difference
  • Speaker Comparison
  • Teardown and Internal Differences
  • SSD Speed Test
  • Geekbench 5 CPU Test
  • Web Browsing Performance
  • 3DMark & GFXBench Gaming
  • Xcode Programming
  • Affinity Photo Editing
  • Lightroom Classic Photo Editing
  • Final Cut Video Editing
  • Battery Life & Conclusion

Check out the video below and see how the two MacBook Pros compare in terms of performance.

Other articles in the category: News

Twitter Payments are Coming, as Company Seeks Licences: Report

Twitter users could soon be able to send and receive payments through the popular social media platform, according to a report from the Financial Times. Per the publication, Twitter is actively building a payments feature for its flagship social network. The company has also started applying for regulatory licences to handle and process payments in...
Nehal Malik
10 mins ago

Netflix Brings ‘Kids Mystery Box’ to Android Devices

Netflix has just confirmed that its Kids Mystery Box feature is now available on Android devices for all members worldwide. For those who aren’t familiar, the feature provides a “fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films”. The feature basically picks a random show or movie for kids to watch....
Usman Qureshi
36 mins ago

Samsung SmartThings iOS App Gets Matter Support

Samsung is taking the next step to increase access to smart tech as Matter-enabled devices can now be controlled through the SmartThings iOS app. For those who aren’t familiar, SmartThings is a powerful remote control for your smart home. Using the iOS app, you can manage your home settings without even getting up from the couch....
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago