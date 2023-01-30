M1 Max vs M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel Max Tech have just shared a performance comparison video of the M1 Max and the new M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The comparison also highlights the High Power Mode on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which maximizes performance in intensive sustained workloads like 8K color grading.

You can use High-Power Mode on 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Max or M2 Max. By default, the Mac is set to Automatic mode to balance energy use and performance.

High Power Mode can improve performance in graphics-intensive workflows such as color grading 8K ProRes 4444 and 8K DNxHR video.

Here’s what you’ll see in the M1 Max vs M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro performance comparison video:

Specs and Prices

Wifi Speed Difference

Speaker Comparison

Teardown and Internal Differences

SSD Speed Test

Geekbench 5 CPU Test

Web Browsing Performance

3DMark & GFXBench Gaming

Xcode Programming

Affinity Photo Editing

Lightroom Classic Photo Editing

Final Cut Video Editing

Battery Life & Conclusion

Check out the video below and see how the two MacBook Pros compare in terms of performance.