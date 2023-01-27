M2 Pro, M2 Max Compared to Every Other Apple Chip [Benchmarks]

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

The folks over at MacWorld have compared Apple’s latest M2 Pro and M2 Max processors with every other Apple silicon found in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineup.

Apple silicon comparison jpg

“Understanding the performance differences between each chip will help with your buying decisions, especially when you’re deciding between iPhone 14 or MacBook models.”

To find out how each chip performs, they’ve used Geekbench 5 benchmarks and created a comparison chart that shows how they compare with each other.

Geekbench 5

The comparison only includes processors in Apple devices that are still for sale, with the fastest Macs at the top, followed by a mix of iPads and iPhones.

These include:

  • M1 Ultra
  • M2 Max
  • M2 Pro
  • M1 Max
  • M2 (iPad Pro)
  • M1
  • M1 (iPad Air)
  • A16 Bionic
  • A15 Bionic
  • A14 Bionic

“But there are still some fascinating results: Owners of the iPad Pro can say their tablet is about as fast as a MacBook Air and that wouldn’t be an exaggeration. And the difference between the $399 iPhone SE and the $899 iPhone 14 isn’t as huge as their price difference indicates.”

For more detailed comparisons of Apple silicon for each individual product, visit the source page.

