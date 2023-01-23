2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/Max Reviews Roundup [VIDEOS]

Last week Apple announced new M2 MacBook Pro upgrades for its 14 and 16-inch laptops and now the first ‘reviews’ from media with early access have hit the web. Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are the newest and most powerful releases of Apple Silicon to date, so let’s see how they fare so far.

Check out the 14 and 16-inch 2023 MacBook Pro reviews roundup below: