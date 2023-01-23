2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/Max Reviews Roundup [VIDEOS]

Apple Launches HomePod 2nd-Gen with Room Sensing
[caption id="attachment_388852" align="aligncenter" width="1920"] Image: Apple[/caption] Apple today announced the second-generation HomePod with an S7 chip and "breakthrough" sound, all in the same iconic design. The new model succeeds Apple's original Siri-based smart speaker from 2017. Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support...
What You Need to Know: Apple M2 Pro/Max for MacBook Pro, M2 Mac mini [PICS]
Apple today unveiled its new M2 Pro and M2 Max next-generation Apple Silicon chips for its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, plus the M2 and M2 Pro for the Mac mini. Here are some slides from Apple’s 19-minute keynote today that was uploaded to its YouTube channel, which tells you everything you need to […]
2023 Mac mini Canadian Pricing with M2/M2 Pro Starts from $799
Apple today announced its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, now available for 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The Mac mini also got updated, now available with M2 and for the first time, M2 Pro. “Mac mini with M2 packs the speed you need to get more done faster. And M2 Pro takes […]