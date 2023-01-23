2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/Max Reviews Roundup [VIDEOS]

Gary Ng
59 mins ago

macbook pro 2023 reviews

Last week Apple announced new M2 MacBook Pro upgrades for its 14 and 16-inch laptops and now the first ‘reviews’ from media with early access have hit the web. Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are the newest and most powerful releases of Apple Silicon to date, so let’s see how they fare so far.

Check out the 14 and 16-inch 2023 MacBook Pro reviews roundup below:

  • Six Colors: 2023 MacBook Pro Review: More of the same, in a good way
  • Pocket-lint: Apple MacBook Pro (M2 Pro/Max, 2023) review: A dream machine
  • Gizmodo: MacBook Pro 2023 Review: You Should Probably Wait for OLED
  • Macworld: 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro review: The final push for Intel holdouts
  • TechCrunch: Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Max review
  • CNET: M2 Pro MacBook Pro 16 Review: Apple Amps Up Its Creative Workhorse
  • Engadget: MacBook Pro 14-inch review (2023): A blessing for creatives
  • TheStreet: Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro Review: Extreme Performance In a Great Build
  • Ars Technica: 2023 MacBook Pro review: A refined second generation
  • TechRadar: Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023): a productivity beast that’s not for everyone
  • PCMag: Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch (2023, M2 Max) Review
  • Laptop Mag: MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro and M2 Max battery life compared — which chip has the best stamina?
  • Tom’s Guide: Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) review: The world’s best laptop
  • British GQ: Apple’s new MacBook Pro is a pure power flex

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple Launches HomePod 2nd-Gen with Room Sensing

[caption id="attachment_388852" align="aligncenter" width="1920"] Image: Apple[/caption] Apple today announced the second-generation HomePod with an S7 chip and "breakthrough" sound, all in the same iconic design. The new model succeeds Apple's original Siri-based smart speaker from 2017. Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support...
Nehal Malik
5 days ago

2023 Mac mini Canadian Pricing with M2/M2 Pro Starts from $799

Apple today announced its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, now available for 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The Mac mini also got updated, now available with M2 and for the first time, M2 Pro. “Mac mini with M2 packs the speed you need to get more done faster. And M2 Pro takes […]
Gary Ng
6 days ago